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My Philips AquaTrio 9000 series runs out of battery quickly

If your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series vacuum cleaner runs out of battery too fast, please read our troubleshooting advice below to simply solve this yourself.

The information in this article only applies to AquaTrio 9000 series.

My Philips AquaTrio 9000 series runs out of battery quickly

The information on this page applies to the following models: XW7110/02.

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