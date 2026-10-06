My Philips AquaTrio 9000 series runs out of battery quickly

2 year warranty
If your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series vacuum cleaner runs out of battery too fast, please read our troubleshooting advice below to simply solve this yourself.
The information in this article only applies to AquaTrio 9000 series.
The information on this page applies to the following models: XW7110/02.
Can I replace the battery of my Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner?
When to replace the brushes and filters of my AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner?
Can I use my Philips AquaTrio 9000 Series on all floors, carpets and rugs?
Can I use warm water, distilled water, or floor cleaner for my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner?
Can the dust bucket or water tanks of my Philips 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner go in the dishwasher?
How to assemble my Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner
Are the accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
How long should I charge my Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
How to clean my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner after use