Can I use warm water, distilled water, or floor cleaner for my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner?

You can use a liquid floor cleaner and/or warm water for your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner. Because the water inside the appliance is not heated, no scale build-up takes place inside. It is therefore not necessary to use distilled water. If you do want to use this type of water, you can. Read along for tips and tricks.



Adding liquid floor cleaner into the clean water tank

If you want to use a liquid floor cleaner, first fill the clean water tank with water. Then add 10 ml of Philips Floor Cleaner indicated on the bottle. It is recommended to use original Philips Floor Cleaner (XV1792/01) with low-foaming liquid that can be diluted in water. When using any other suitable liquid floor cleaner, add a maximum of 5 ml to the clean water tank (see image).



Note: To prevent damaging the appliance, never put wax, oil, acetic acid (vinegar), descaler or floor maintenance products that cannot be diluted or that are not suitable for your hard floor in the clean water tank. Please use a low-foaming or non-foaming floor cleaner that is suitable for your hard floor.



Adding warm water into the clean water tank

You can put lukewarm water up to 35 °C or cold water in the water tank.

