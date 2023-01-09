2 year warranty
If you want to know if you can use warm or distilled water, or floor cleaner for your AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner, please look at this picture to see which model you have and find the information below.
The information on this page applies to the following models: XW7110/02 .
Can I use my Philips AquaTrio 9000 Series on all floors, carpets and rugs?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner?
When to replace the brushes and filters of my AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner?
Can the dust bucket or water tanks of my Philips 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner go in the dishwasher?
Can I use warm water, distilled water, or floor cleaner for my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner?