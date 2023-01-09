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How to assemble my Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner

Before you use your new Philips AquaTrio Cordless for the first time, please follow the steps in this article and/or watch the videos.
The information in this article only applies to AquaTrio 9000 series model (not to AquaTrio and AquaTrio Pro). See image below.

How to assemble my Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner

The information on this page applies to the following models: XW7110/02 .

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