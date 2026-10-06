Philips Support Can I use my Philips AquaTrio 9000 Series on all floors, carpets and rugs?

To find out about all the surfaces on which you can use your Philips AquaTrio 9000 Series, read our article below.

Vacuuming and mopping at the same time Your Philips AquaTrio 9000 Series is suitable for vacuuming and mopping at the same time. It is not necessary to vacuum the floor before mopping, as the Vacuum & Mop setup actively wet-cleans your hard floor to capture all kinds of dirt, including liquids and stains.

Hard floors The Vacuum & Mop setup is suitable for vacuuming and mopping all types of hard floors, except uncoated wooden floors.



If you use the Vacuum & Mop setup on linoleum floors, only do so on linoleum floors that are properly affixed to prevent linoleum from being drawn into the AquaSpin nozzle. Delicate floors If you regularly clean your delicate hard floors with a wet mop, the Philips AquaTrio 9000 Series is also suitable. The Vacuum & Mop setup includes microfibre brushes that effectively yet gently remove dirt, stains and spills.

Carpets and rugs For carpets and rugs, use only the dry vacuum cleaner. Do not use the Vacuum & Mop setup, as the AquaSpin nozzle is only suitable for hard floors.