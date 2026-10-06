ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Support homepage

Philips Support

Can I use my Philips AquaTrio 9000 Series on all floors, carpets and rugs?

To find out about all the surfaces on which you can use your Philips AquaTrio 9000 Series, read our article below.

The information on this page applies to the following models: XW7110/02.

Frequently Asked Questions

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage