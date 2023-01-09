My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner produces a loud or unusual sound

2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: XW7110/02 .
Can I use my Philips AquaTrio 9000 Series on all floors, carpets and rugs?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner?
When to replace the brushes and filters of my AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner?
Can the dust bucket or water tanks of my Philips 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner go in the dishwasher?
Can I use warm water, distilled water, or floor cleaner for my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner?