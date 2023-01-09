My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner produces a loud or unusual sound

If your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner is making a loud or unusual sound, there might be some possible causes:



Vacuum only set-up

There might be hairs or other obstacles entangled around the roller brush

Check the roller brush for obstacles and remove them (See image a)

1. Pull down the locking lever on the side of the LED nozzle (1) and slide the roller brush out of the LED nozzle (2).

2. You can remove entangled hair or threads from the roller brush by sliding down the roller brush with one hand or move one blade of a pair of scissors through the groove on the roller brush to cut hairs and threads that have become entangled around the roller brush.

3. Slide the roller brush back into the LED nozzle (1) and push up the locking lever to lock the roller brush in the LED nozzle (you will hear a 'click' sound).



Obstacles are blocking the cyclone

Check the cyclone for obstacles and remove them (see image b)

1. Turn the cyclone clockwise (1) and remove it from the dust bucket (2).

2. Remove hair and dirt that is stuck in and under the cyclone.

3. Replace the cyclone (1) and turn it anticlockwise (2) to secure it back into the dust bucket. Caution: Make sure that you fully tighten the cyclone when placing it back. Rotate the cyclone until the cyclone cannot rotate any further and is fully secured.





If you have checked all of the above and your vacuum still produces a sound, then it might have a technical malfunction. In this case, please contact us.