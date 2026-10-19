There is no water coming out of my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner

If there is no water coming out of your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum, this can have several causes:



The clean water tank is empty, or the dirty water tank is full

If the water tank of your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum is empty or the dirty water tank is full, you may experience no water coming out of the device. In this case, fill the clean water tank with water and make sure that the dirty water tank is empty.



The lid of the mopping nozzle is not closed properly

If the lid is open, this may cause no water coming out of the device. Make sure that the lid of the mopping nozzle is closed properly (see image).



The Active Protection System has been activated

The Active Protection System of your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum has been designed to recognise when a foreign object other than dirt or liquid is picked up from the floor. When the Active Protection System has been activated, the brushes do not rotate and no water is applied to the floor.



To reset the Active Protection System (see video):

1. Switch off your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum and pull the plug out of the wall socket

2. Open the mopping nozzle lid, remove the mopping brush cover and take out the object

3. If the active protection system was activated because the mopping brushes are too wet, remove the mopping brushes and squeeze them over the sink

4. Place the dry mopping brushes back into your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum

5. Replace the mopping brush cover and close the mopping nozzle lid. Press the mopping nozzle lid to lock it ('click')



The hose inside your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum is not yet filled with water

This can happen when you use your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum for the first time. When you switch on the device, the tank full/tank empty light flashes and the device switches off again. If this happens, try to switch on your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum again and again until the tank full/tank empty light stays off and the appliance stays on. When the light stays off and the device has been running for about 30 seconds, water will be applied to the floor.



If the above solutions did not solve your problem, please contact us.

