There is no water coming out of my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner
If there is no water coming out of your Philips AquaTrio, this can have several causes.
The information in this article applies to two AquaTrio models:
AquaTrio 9000 series
AquaTrio
Please look at the picture to see which model you have and find the information below
If there is no water coming out of your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner, this can have several causes:
The clean water tank is empty Please refill the clean water tank
The wetting strips are blocked Remove the two brushes, fill some water into the clean water tank and switch the appliance on. Make small forwards and backwards movements on the same position for around 15 seconds. You should be able to see four water stripes on the floor. If this is not the case, or if one or more water stripes only consist out of a few droplets, the wetting strips are partially or fully blocked, and you can rinse them under the tap. If that does not help, you can try to carefully open the holes with a needle.
If the above solutions did not solve your problem, please contact us.
If there is no water coming out of your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum, this can have several causes:
The clean water tank is empty, or the dirty water tank is full If the water tank of your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum is empty or the dirty water tank is full, you may experience no water coming out of the device. In this case, fill the clean water tank with water and make sure that the dirty water tank is empty.
The lid of the mopping nozzle is not closed properly If the lid is open, this may cause no water coming out of the device. Make sure that the lid of the mopping nozzle is closed properly (see image).
The Active Protection System has been activated The Active Protection System of your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum has been designed to recognise when a foreign object other than dirt or liquid is picked up from the floor. When the Active Protection System has been activated, the brushes do not rotate and no water is applied to the floor.
To reset the Active Protection System (see video): 1. Switch off your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum and pull the plug out of the wall socket 2. Open the mopping nozzle lid, remove the mopping brush cover and take out the object 3. If the active protection system was activated because the mopping brushes are too wet, remove the mopping brushes and squeeze them over the sink 4. Place the dry mopping brushes back into your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum 5. Replace the mopping brush cover and close the mopping nozzle lid. Press the mopping nozzle lid to lock it ('click')
The hose inside your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum is not yet filled with water This can happen when you use your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum for the first time. When you switch on the device, the tank full/tank empty light flashes and the device switches off again. If this happens, try to switch on your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum again and again until the tank full/tank empty light stays off and the appliance stays on. When the light stays off and the device has been running for about 30 seconds, water will be applied to the floor.
If the above solutions did not solve your problem, please contact us.
The information on this page applies to the following models:XW7110/02.