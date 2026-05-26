2 year warranty
100% whiter teeth in one week*
Removes 7x more plaque**
Medium soft
70% bio-based plastic***
Whiter teeth are within reach with this brush head's central stain-removal pad. The diamond-shaped bristles are designed to increase surface contact and clean away stains more effectively. The results speak for themselves with up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week.*
Our whitening brush head uses densely-packed bristles to remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, while treating your whole mouth to a refreshing clean.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes gently yet effectively clean and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
4.4
of 5
157
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
TooBrit
26/05/2026
United Kingdom
Phillips Customer Support are second to none.
Two amazing ladies on the Customer Support Team, GEORGIA and STELLA made my day. They made it possible to solve a charging base problem (for my 9300 Sonicare) and a purchase challenge and I am now waiting for the confirmed order to arrive(replacement heads and charging base) 44123608023. They followed up, they made sure everything was taken care of and I was instantly impressed with their caring and helpful natures. They are a credit to Phillips.
Pros
Really, really clean teeth and lower dentists bills.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Optimal White HX6064/87 4 pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-02-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Optimal White HX6064/87 4 pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-02-01
DaisyMay29
25/04/2025
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great product
Really good quality. My teeth feel noticeably cleaner since I started using these brush heads. The brush head is designed in a way with gets every bits of food etc from between your teeth with ease.
Pros
Great quality, whiter and cleaner teeth
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Optimal White HX6062/87 2-pack brush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Optimal White HX6062/87 2-pack brush heads
Karoze
19/04/2025
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Cleans very well
I have been using Philips Optimal White brush head for a month now and I am very happy with it. The brush has a good size to reach all teeth, even tye ones in the back of my mouth. I am a coffee drinker and I noticed it cleans coffee stains. My teeth got brighter since I have used the brush for the first time. The brish is gentle to my sensitive gums. I recommend this product to everyone.
Pros
Cleans yellow stains fron coffee
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Optimal White HX6062/87 2-pack brush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Optimal White HX6062/87 2-pack brush heads
in white mode vs. a manual toothbrush
vs. a manual toothbrush
allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis
Except for Philips One