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  • The brush head for brilliant whitening
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  • The brush head for brilliant whitening
  • The brush head for brilliant whitening
  • The brush head for brilliant whitening
  • The brush head for brilliant whitening
  • The brush head for brilliant whitening
  • The brush head for brilliant whitening
  • The brush head for brilliant whitening
  • The brush head for brilliant whitening
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • The brush head for brilliant whitening
  • The brush head for brilliant whitening
  • The brush head for brilliant whitening
  • The brush head for brilliant whitening
  • The brush head for brilliant whitening
  • The brush head for brilliant whitening
  • The brush head for brilliant whitening

Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White4-pack brush heads

HX6064/91

4.4
| (157) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
White
White
The brush head for brilliant whitening
Reach a more radiant smile with this clinically tested teeth whitening brush head replacement from Philips Sonicare. Notice results after just one week while experiencing an exceptional everyday clean.
See all benefits

100% whiter teeth in 1 week*

The brush head for brilliant whitening

  • 100% whiter teeth in one week*

  • Removes 7x more plaque**

  • Medium soft

  • 70% bio-based plastic***

Up to 100% more stain removal in just one week*

Up to 100% more stain removal in just one week*

Whiter teeth are within reach with this brush head's central stain-removal pad. The diamond-shaped bristles are designed to increase surface contact and clean away stains more effectively. The results speak for themselves with up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week.*

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Our whitening brush head uses densely-packed bristles to remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, while treating your whole mouth to a refreshing clean.

Sonicare Fluid Action

Sonicare Fluid Action

Philips Sonicare toothbrushes gently yet effectively clean and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

157

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

26/05/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Phillips Customer Support are second to none.

Two amazing ladies on the Customer Support Team, GEORGIA and STELLA made my day. They made it possible to solve a charging base problem (for my 9300 Sonicare) and a purchase challenge and I am now waiting for the confirmed order to arrive(replacement heads and charging base) 44123608023. They followed up, they made sure everything was taken care of and I was instantly impressed with their caring and helpful natures. They are a credit to Phillips.

Pros

Really, really clean teeth and lower dentists bills.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Optimal White HX6064/87 4 pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-02-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Optimal White HX6064/87 4 pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-02-01

25/04/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product

Really good quality. My teeth feel noticeably cleaner since I started using these brush heads. The brush head is designed in a way with gets every bits of food etc from between your teeth with ease.

Pros

Great quality, whiter and cleaner teeth

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Optimal White HX6062/87 2-pack brush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Optimal White HX6062/87 2-pack brush heads

19/04/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Cleans very well

I have been using Philips Optimal White brush head for a month now and I am very happy with it. The brush has a good size to reach all teeth, even tye ones in the back of my mouth. I am a coffee drinker and I noticed it cleans coffee stains. My teeth got brighter since I have used the brush for the first time. The brish is gentle to my sensitive gums. I recommend this product to everyone.

Pros

Cleans yellow stains fron coffee

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Optimal White HX6062/87 2-pack brush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Optimal White HX6062/87 2-pack brush heads

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Disclaimers

  1. in white mode vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. vs. a manual toothbrush

  3. allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis

  4. Except for Philips One