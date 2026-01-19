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2 year warranty

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Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White 4-pack brush heads

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Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White4-pack brush heads

HX6064/14

Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White 4-pack brush heads

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • ZIP file, 1.3 MB
  • 19 January 2026

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