2 year warranty
Limitless flavours: 2in1 Steamer & Hotpot
The new Philips 2-in-1 electric steamer is a versatile cooking device. Enjoy healthy steamed dishes, cook hot pot and use it as a steam sterilizer with one touch of a button. With 1200 watts of power, it heats up fast.
2-in-1 Steamer & Hot Pot
2 Layer Steaming Tower - 3L each
2.6L Hot Pot
4 Presets including 'Keep Warm'
Powerful 1200W for fast heating
The new Philips 2-in-1 electric steamer is a versatile cooking device. Enjoy healthy steamed dishes, cook hot pot and use it as a steam sterilizer with one touch of a button. With 1200 watts of power, it heats up fast.
Easily steam proteins, veggies, buns, cook hot pot and more
2 x 3L steamers + 2.6L hot pot. Easily cooks 6 buns or a whole fish per layer. Perfect for families or healty meal prepping.
5.0
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
wawa_a
27/08/2026
ประเทศไทย
ทำอาหารได้หลากหลาย ทั้งนึ่งและชาบู
ชอบดีไซน์ตัวเครื่องค่ะ เรียบ ดูดี สวยมาก ใช้งานได้หลากหลายไม่ว่าจะเมนูนึ่งหรือทำชาบูก็ตอบโจทย์ทุกการทำอาหารเลย แนะนำมาก
Pros
ทำได้หลากหลายเมนู
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 ซีรีส์ HD3300/20 เครื่องนึ่งไฟฟ้า Philips
Date of Use 2026-08-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 ซีรีส์ HD3300/20 เครื่องนึ่งไฟฟ้า Philips
Date of Use 2026-08-23
View
22/08/2026
ประเทศไทย
ทำได้หลากหลายเมนู
ทำได้หลากหลายเมนู นึ่ง ต้ม อุ่นอาหาร ใช้งานไม่ยาก จัดส่งไว และมีรับประกัน 2 ปีคุ้มๆครับ
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 ซีรีส์ HD3300/20 เครื่องนึ่งไฟฟ้า Philips
Date of Use 2026-08-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 ซีรีส์ HD3300/20 เครื่องนึ่งไฟฟ้า Philips
Date of Use 2026-08-19
PPP.
21/08/2026
ประเทศไทย
เครื่องดีไซน์สวยมินิมอลใช้งานง่าย
ช่วงนี้ลดน้ำหนักก็เลยลองซื้อมานึ่งข้าวโพด มัน กล้วยต่างๆไว้กินเล่นระหว่างมื้อ ใช้ดี คุ้มค่าคุ้มราคามากค่ะ นอกจากนึ่งแล้วยังสามารถทำเมนูสุกี้/ชาบูได้ด้วย เครื่องดีไซน์สวยมินิมอลใช้งานง่าย แนะนำเลยค่ะ
Pros
ใช้งานง่าย ดีไซน์สวย
This review was made for 3000 ซีรีส์ HD3300/20 เครื่องนึ่งไฟฟ้า Philips
Date of Use 2026-08-16
This review was made for 3000 ซีรีส์ HD3300/20 เครื่องนึ่งไฟฟ้า Philips
Date of Use 2026-08-16
Test from Philips authorised external laboratory. The food contact test is based on the following national standard tests:GB 4806.1 – 2016；GB 4806.7 - 2016；GB 4806.9 - 2016, please refer to the instruction manual for the specific list of food contact parts.