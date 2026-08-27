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All series

  • HD3300/20
  • HD3300/20

3000 SeriesPhilips Electric Steamer

HD3300/20

5

| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Limitless flavours: 2in1 Steamer & Hotpot

The new Philips 2-in-1 electric steamer is a versatile cooking device. Enjoy healthy steamed dishes, cook hot pot and use it as a steam sterilizer with one touch of a button. With 1200 watts of power, it heats up fast.

See all benefits

Made with durable & safe SUS304 stainless steel

Limitless flavours: 2in1 Steamer & Hotpot

  • 2-in-1 Steamer & Hot Pot

  • 2 Layer Steaming Tower - 3L each

  • 2.6L Hot Pot

  • 4 Presets including 'Keep Warm'

  • Powerful 1200W for fast heating

Versatile & convenient

Versatile & convenient

The new Philips 2-in-1 electric steamer is a versatile cooking device. Enjoy healthy steamed dishes, cook hot pot and use it as a steam sterilizer with one touch of a button. With 1200 watts of power, it heats up fast.

4 preset programs: Boil, steam, timer and keep warm

4 preset programs: Boil, steam, timer and keep warm

Easily steam proteins, veggies, buns, cook hot pot and more

Feeds a family of 4 easily. Compact design for small kitchen

Feeds a family of 4 easily. Compact design for small kitchen

2 x 3L steamers + 2.6L hot pot. Easily cooks 6 buns or a whole fish per layer. Perfect for families or healty meal prepping.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

27/08/2026

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

ทำอาหารได้หลากหลาย ทั้งนึ่งและชาบู

ชอบดีไซน์ตัวเครื่องค่ะ เรียบ ดูดี สวยมาก ใช้งานได้หลากหลายไม่ว่าจะเมนูนึ่งหรือทำชาบูก็ตอบโจทย์ทุกการทำอาหารเลย แนะนำมาก

Pros

ทำได้หลากหลายเมนู

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 ซีรีส์ HD3300/20 เครื่องนึ่งไฟฟ้า Philips

Date of Use 2026-08-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 ซีรีส์ HD3300/20 เครื่องนึ่งไฟฟ้า Philips

Date of Use 2026-08-23

22/08/2026

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

ทำได้หลากหลายเมนู

ทำได้หลากหลายเมนู นึ่ง ต้ม อุ่นอาหาร ใช้งานไม่ยาก จัดส่งไว และมีรับประกัน 2 ปีคุ้มๆครับ

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 ซีรีส์ HD3300/20 เครื่องนึ่งไฟฟ้า Philips

Date of Use 2026-08-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 ซีรีส์ HD3300/20 เครื่องนึ่งไฟฟ้า Philips

Date of Use 2026-08-19

21/08/2026

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

เครื่องดีไซน์สวยมินิมอลใช้งานง่าย

ช่วงนี้ลดน้ำหนักก็เลยลองซื้อมานึ่งข้าวโพด มัน กล้วยต่างๆไว้กินเล่นระหว่างมื้อ ใช้ดี คุ้มค่าคุ้มราคามากค่ะ นอกจากนึ่งแล้วยังสามารถทำเมนูสุกี้/ชาบูได้ด้วย เครื่องดีไซน์สวยมินิมอลใช้งานง่าย แนะนำเลยค่ะ

Pros

ใช้งานง่าย ดีไซน์สวย

This review was made for 3000 ซีรีส์ HD3300/20 เครื่องนึ่งไฟฟ้า Philips

Date of Use 2026-08-16

This review was made for 3000 ซีรีส์ HD3300/20 เครื่องนึ่งไฟฟ้า Philips

Date of Use 2026-08-16

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Disclaimers

  1. Test from Philips authorised external laboratory. The food contact test is based on the following national standard tests:GB 4806.1 – 2016；GB 4806.7 - 2016；GB 4806.9 - 2016, please refer to the instruction manual for the specific list of food contact parts.