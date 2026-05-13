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2 year warranty
Cooking
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3000 Series Philips Electric Steamer
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HD3300/20
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The new Philips 2-in-1 electric steamer is a versatile cooking device. Enjoy healthy steamed dishes, cook hot pot and use it as a steam sterilizer with one touch of a button. With 1200 watts of power, it heats up fast. - English
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