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3000 Series Philips Electric Steamer

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3000 SeriesPhilips Electric Steamer

HD3300/20

3000 Series Philips Electric Steamer

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Manuals & Documentation

The new Philips 2-in-1 electric steamer is a versatile cooking device. Enjoy healthy steamed dishes, cook hot pot and use it as a steam sterilizer with one touch of a button. With 1200 watts of power, it heats up fast. - English

  • PDF file
  • 13 May 2026

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