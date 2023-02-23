Depending on your model, Philips nose trimmers can also come with eyebrow and detailer combs.

The combs come in the following lengths and designs:

Eyebrow Combs

Eyebrow comb S = remaining hair length 3 mm or 0.12”

Eyebrow comb L = remaining hair length 5 mm or 0.19”

Slide the eyebrow comb onto the nose-trimming head (Image 1). Make sure that the comb slides into the grooves on both sides of the head.

Detailer Combs

Detailer comb M = remaining hair length 3 mm or 0.12”

Detailer comb L = remaining hair length 5 mm or 0.19”

Slide the detailer comb onto the front of the detailer trimmer head and push down the back until you hear a click (Image 2).