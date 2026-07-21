2 year warranty
Support
BM60B/10
Can my Izzylink speaker support video accompanied audio streaming?
What are the advantages of Izzylink streaming?
Is the music sent only from the master speaker?
What are the benefits of Izzylink private network?
What are the Master and Slave speakers in Izzylink speaker group?
What is the range of Philips Izzylink network?
How many Izzylink speakers can be added in one group?
Can I add more than 1 group of Izzylink devices at home?
Audio from Izzylink speaker stutters due to Wi-Fi interference
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair