2 year warranty
BM60B/10
One tap to play music in every room
Philips izzy music system plays music via Bluetooth, CD/USB & FM. With a tap of button, music from smartphones, CD/USB & radio stations will play simultaneously to any izzy speaker in any room. Easy setup with no router, password or app.
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
Bluetooth®
with MULTIPAIR
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
izzylink™ expands all your music sources, and music or radio apps on smartphones, tablets or computers wirelessly to every room.
No router, no password, no apps needed for set up. Just long press the "GROUP" button on two speakers to set up for the first time. Repeat to add a 3rd, 4th, or 5th speaker. Each long press of the "Group" button adds one new speaker at a time. Multiroom music has never been easier. Once complete, the izzylink™ network will be stored even when the speaker is unplugged.
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