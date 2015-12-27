ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Primary image

Wireless multi-room music system

BM60B/10

One tap to play music in every room

Philips izzy music system plays music via Bluetooth, CD/USB & FM. With a tap of button, music from smartphones, CD/USB & radio stations will play simultaneously to any izzy speaker in any room. Easy setup with no router, password or app.

See all benefits

One tap to play music in every room

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM

  • Bluetooth®

  • with MULTIPAIR

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

Stream all your music via izzylink™

Stream all your music via izzylink™

izzylink™ expands all your music sources, and music or radio apps on smartphones, tablets or computers wirelessly to every room.

One tap to set up izzylink™, no router, no password, no apps

One tap to set up izzylink™, no router, no password, no apps

No router, no password, no apps needed for set up. Just long press the "GROUP" button on two speakers to set up for the first time. Repeat to add a 3rd, 4th, or 5th speaker. Each long press of the "Group" button adds one new speaker at a time. Multiroom music has never been easier. Once complete, the izzylink™ network will be stored even when the speaker is unplugged.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.