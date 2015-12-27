One tap to set up izzylink™, no router, no password, no apps

No router, no password, no apps needed for set up. Just long press the "GROUP" button on two speakers to set up for the first time. Repeat to add a 3rd, 4th, or 5th speaker. Each long press of the "Group" button adds one new speaker at a time. Multiroom music has never been easier. Once complete, the izzylink™ network will be stored even when the speaker is unplugged.