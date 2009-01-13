2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
AJL305/12
Discontinued
Why does voice recording stop on Philips Clock radio?
How to leave a voice message in my Philips clock radio?
How to activate Auto Brightness on Philips clock radio?
How to check the memory status of Philips clock radio?
How to setup the sleep timer on my Philips clock radio?
How to setup the alarm on my Philips clock radio?
How to setup the time on my Philips clock radio?
How to view the clock time on my Philips AJL305?
How to change the time format of my Philips radio?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair