2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJL305/12
Stylish clock radio with voice messaging
A smart lifestyle companion that lets you record voice messages to your family members, each matched with a dedicated mailbox. The tabletop or wall-mountable Philips clock radio also comes with clock, radio and photo slideshow features.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
GENN
08/12/2009
United Kingdom
STYLISH AND UP TO DATE
THIS PRODUCT FITS NEATLY ON ANY SHELF, OR FIXES TO THE WALL. THIS MAKES IT PERFECT FOR ANY PLACE OR CHOICE FOR VIEWING. THE FEATURES OF VOICEMESSAGING AND ADDING PHOTOS MAKES IT SERIOUSLY UNIQUE AND OUTSTANDING.
This review was made for AJL305 Clock Radio
This review was made for AJL305 Clock Radio