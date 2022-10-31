2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY670/02, SCY670/01, SCD838/11. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
How do I use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?
Can I use the Natural Response teat without the AirFree Vent?
What is Philips Avent's position on micro plastics in baby bottles? (2021)
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response teat?
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
Which Natural Response teat suits my baby best?
Can I use Natural Response teat with the original Natural bottle?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response teat?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the Natural Response teats?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response teat packs?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?