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AquaTrio Cordless Accessories Replacement Brushes

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AquaTrio Cordless AccessoriesReplacement Brushes

XV1793/01

AquaTrio Cordless Accessories Replacement Brushes

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Manuals & Documentation

Brush replacement set compatible with Philips AquaTrio Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 9000 Series range. The set contains 2 ultra-soft microfiber Power Brushes. Recommended to replace every six months. - English

  • PDF file
  • 6 October 2026

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