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AquaTrio Cordless Accessories Replacement Brushes
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XV1793/01
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Brush replacement set compatible with Philips AquaTrio Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 9000 Series range. The set contains 2 ultra-soft microfiber Power Brushes. Recommended to replace every six months. - English
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