2 year warranty
XC3133/61
Reveal the power of clean, effortlessly
Cleaning is a breeze with the lightweight Philips 3000 series. It offers powerful suction on hard floors thanks to its PowerCyclone* technology, and illuminates hidden dust with the LED Nozzle. Cleaning with a quick wet touch awaits!
Powerful suction with PowerCyclone 8 technology
Hard floor LED nozzle so you won't miss dust
Up to 60 min in eco setting & 15 min in turbo(2)
Includes Aqua Module to mop
2 settings, 2 accessories & storage wall mount
PowerCyclone 8 & PowerBlade digital motor work together to generate strong airflow speed (up to 820 L/min(3)) energy-efficiently. The result? Picking up dust and dirt thoroughly with higher runtime - especially on hard floors.
Make every move count with our LED nozzle, capturing up to 99% of dust and dirt in the highest setting(4). It illuminates tiny dust particles by shining light at precisely the right angle, so you'll know exactly where to clean. The nozzle is designed to slide extremely close to walls and edges, capturing stubborn particles of dirt. Leave no speck of dust behind.
Inside cupboards, in corners, or up high - the Philips 3000 series can tackle it. It converts into a handheld vacuum for better portability. The long crevice tool helps to reach narrow spaces. 2-in-1 combination tool switches easily between a soft brush for dusting delicate surfaces and a wide crevice tool to clean tricky corners.
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Reviews
(1) Normal mode, handheld only
(2) Normal mode, handheld only / Turbo mode, handheld only
(3) In turbo mode
(4) On hard floors in turbo mode
(5) Normal mode, handheld only/ In turbo mode, handheld only
(6) >0,5 μm particle size
(7) On hard floors with dry nozzle
(8) Turbo mode, Handheld only