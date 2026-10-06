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2 year warranty
All series
AquaTrio Cordless Accessories Replacement Filter
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XV1791/01
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Filter replacement kit compatible with Philips AquaTrio Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 9000 Series range. The kit contains the full filter case, including top cover, bottom cover and washable foam filter. Recommended to replace every 6 months. - English
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