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AquaTrio Cordless Accessories Replacement Filter

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AquaTrio Cordless AccessoriesReplacement Filter

XV1791/01

AquaTrio Cordless Accessories Replacement Filter

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Manuals & Documentation

Filter replacement kit compatible with Philips AquaTrio Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 9000 Series range. The kit contains the full filter case, including top cover, bottom cover and washable foam filter. Recommended to replace every 6 months. - English

  • PDF file
  • 6 October 2026

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