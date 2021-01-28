2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT1215BK/97
Always ready to go
Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 18 hours play time.
6mm drivers/ closed-back
Bluetooth®
No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.
The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
3.5
of 5
10
Reviews
Princephil
28/01/2021
Malaysia
This Product is insanely COOL
These headphones are beyond a doubt the best that have entered my ear because of the way they combine bass and tweeter sound. They are exceptional. Guess what. When they're on standby i can still hear the birds chirp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Steph FFS
18/01/2023
Australia
I love these.
In my opinion these are brilliant ear buds. I have beats and samsung earbuds however these are the only ones I use. They never fall out on a run or disconnect. Easy to pause and play. Keep their charge for hours. Highly recommend these Phillips 1000 series earbud.
Pros
Long battery life, user friendly
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2022-01-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2022-01-18
Jliddee
25/05/2022
Australia
Impressed
Good for the price. Never had 1 drop out so dont kno wat these clowns r on about. Fell out of ear going 80km an hour and still works fine.
Pros
Robust. They r cheap sound good and battery seems good
Cons
Bit large
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2021-11-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2021-11-25