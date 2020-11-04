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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

2000 seriesHeadphones

SHB2505BL/10

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Pink
Pink

Don’t stop the music

Anything goes when you have your tunes. These true wireless in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 20 hours play time with the portable charging case. Double-press the multi-function button to wake your phone’s voice assistant.

See all benefits

Don’t stop the music

  • 6mm drivers/ closed-back

  • Bluetooth®

  • Blue

Oval acoustic tube. Comfort and passive noise isolation

Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Great sound, punchy bass

The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximizes passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

04/11/2020

US

US

great product at a good price!

great product at good price! price to performance excellent

Pros

excellent battery

Cons

nothing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505BK Headphones

Date of Use 2019-10-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505BK Headphones

Date of Use 2019-10-04

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