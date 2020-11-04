2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB2505BK/10
Don’t stop the music
Anything goes when you have your tunes. These true wireless in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 20 hours play time with the portable charging case. Double-press the multi-function button to wake your phone’s voice assistant.
6mm drivers/ closed-back
Bluetooth®
Black
The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximizes passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.
With their portable charging case, these headphones won't let you down. You get up to three hours play time or talk time on a single charge. If you head out with a fully charged case, you get an additional 9 hours over multiple charges. Just pop the headphones back in the case each time they need charging. A full charge takes 1.5 hours.
Hit the gym. Then the trail. These true wireless in-ear headphones come with an ultra-portable charging case.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
ganeshnc
04/11/2020
US
great product at a good price!
great product at good price! price to performance excellent
Pros
excellent battery
Cons
nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505BK Headphones
Date of Use 2019-10-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505BK Headphones
Date of Use 2019-10-04