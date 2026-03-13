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2 year warranty
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
Air humidifier
Discontinued
Support
HU4801/30
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Consumer Care Book Philips Air humidifier
Eco passport Philips Air humidifier
All (4)
When should I replace my Philips Air Humidifier's filters?
How do the red and blue indicator lights in my Philips Humidifier work?
How to check the humidity sensor of my Philips Humidifier
How to store my Philips Humidifier or Combi Purifier/Humidifier
There are white/yellow spots on my Philips Humidifier's filter
My Philips Humidifier produces a bad smell
My Philips Humidifier does not humidify the air
The water tank of my Philips Humidifier is leaking
My Philips Air Humidifier stopped working
Contacting Philips
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