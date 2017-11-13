2 year warranty
Discontinued
Healthy air, always
Philips air humidifier fights dry air with maximum efficiency and hygiene. It evenly distributes humidified air throughout the room and has 99% less bacterial spreading compared with ultra sonic humidifiers. No white dust and wetting floors
Safe & clean
NanoCloud technology
This Philips Air humidifier offers a three-stage advanced evaporation system. Stage 1, the absorbent filter on the humidifier catches big particles such as human/pet hair and dust when drawing in the dry air. Stage 2, the advanced evaporation technology retains all bacteria, viruses and calcium from the water ensuring that only pure water humidifies the dry air. Stage 3, healthy air gets blown out of the humidifier at a constant speed, delivering comfortable, pure air humidification in your home.
Evenly distributes humidified air throughout the room. Breathe and sleep better at home with healthy humidified air
Choose between silent and standard humidification to allow maximum flexibility.
4.3
of 5
74
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Tuskadory
13/11/2017
Australia
Humidifier + Free Night Light!
This is a great humidifier. It's easy to fill and runs silently. Don't fill it past the fill line however or you will likely get water everywhere. You can set your desired humidity, also a nice feature. The only lousy thing about this product is the blue led lights on top are very bright. You will want to figure out a way to cover these up at night if you don't like sleeping with a night light in your bedroom. It would be nice if the lights turned off automatically in a dark room like they do on my air purifier.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 2000 HU4803/70 Air humidifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 2000 HU4803/70 Air humidifier
TonySkeat
05/06/2017
Australia
GREAT AUTOMATED CONTROL
We bought 2 humidifiers of different brands at the same time. The Philips automates the humidity control, without which the machine will just continuously put out humidity irregardless of the Relative Humidity in the room. This then fogs up all your glass. Automated RH sensor is of key importance, since it is not possible that we manually monitor the RH, and switch off & on the machine. Water container at bottom makes total sense, instead of upside plastic containers, which we don't know when the seal is going to fail, leading to leakage of water.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 2000 HU4803/70 Air humidifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 2000 HU4803/70 Air humidifier
Nikiee
03/04/2017
Australia
Excellent
Very quite, you can barely hear it. Keep the room humid as the figure you set. And honestly it is beautiful. Only down side is the indicate lights too bright coz myself like to sleep in darkness. The indicate as bright as half desk lamp.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 2000 HU4803/70 Air humidifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 2000 HU4803/70 Air humidifier