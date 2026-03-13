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2 year warranty

Mini blender

Discontinued

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Mini blender

HR2860/55

Mini blender

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual Philips Mini blender

  • PDF file, 1.2 MB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips Mini blender

  • PDF file, 1.3 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting