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2 year warranty
Mini blender
Discontinued
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HR2860/55
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Important Information Manual Philips Mini blender
User Manual Philips Mini blender
All (3)
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
How to clean the jar of my Philips Blender
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
All the ingredients stick to the wall of the jar and the blade does not touch them. What should I do?
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing