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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Mini blender HR2860/55
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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Mini blender HR2860/55
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  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Mini blender HR2860/55
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Mini blender HR2860/55

Discontinued

Mini blender

HR2860/55

4.9

| (9) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Convenient and easy to use

220 W Philips blender with 400 ml jar, a mill for dry ingredients and a mill for wet ingredients, two beakers with lid and convenient cord storage.

See all benefits

Blender with dry and wet mill

Convenient and easy to use

  • 220W

  • 0.4 L plastic jar

  • with filter, mill and chopper

  • Pulse

Wet mill

Wet mill

Chop onion, garlic, ginger and chili quickly with this unique click-on wet mill.

2 beakers with lid

2 beakers with lid

2 beakers with lid, good for storage or take away.

Mill

Mill

Grind nuts and beans quickly with this unique click-on mill.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

9

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

12/07/2025

Malaysia

Malaysia

HR2860 Blender

I had mine for over 15 years! To the extent that the parts began to disintegrate but the motor is still in excellent condition. I merely replaced the worn parts. But it finally gave way last year. And couldn't find one again. So sad. Please continue produce the spare parts especially the jug.

Pros

Easy to use and handle

Cons

Difficult to get the spare part especially the jug. The jug leak after 2 years daily

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2860/55 Mini blender

Date of Use 2023-07-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2860/55 Mini blender

Date of Use 2023-07-11

09/03/2022

Malaysia

Malaysia

Mini Wonder

Why stop production of this product? I had mine for over 15 years! To the extent that the parts began to disintegrate but the motor is still in excellent condition. I merely replaced the worn parts. But it finally gave way last year. And couldn't find one again. So sad.

Pros

Only pros.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2860/55 Mini blender

Date of Use 2020-03-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2860/55 Mini blender

Date of Use 2020-03-09

19/07/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

The most essential gadget in my kitchen

I love this mini blender since its powerful, the size is small & make it easy to wash compared to the normal blender. I have been using this eversince 10 years ago. Please continue the production back.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2860/55 Mini blender

Date of Use 2019-07-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2860/55 Mini blender

Date of Use 2019-07-19

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