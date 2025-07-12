2 year warranty
Discontinued
Convenient and easy to use
220 W Philips blender with 400 ml jar, a mill for dry ingredients and a mill for wet ingredients, two beakers with lid and convenient cord storage.
220W
0.4 L plastic jar
with filter, mill and chopper
Pulse
Chop onion, garlic, ginger and chili quickly with this unique click-on wet mill.
2 beakers with lid, good for storage or take away.
Grind nuts and beans quickly with this unique click-on mill.
4.9
of 5
9
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Kaphra
12/07/2025
Malaysia
HR2860 Blender
I had mine for over 15 years! To the extent that the parts began to disintegrate but the motor is still in excellent condition. I merely replaced the worn parts. But it finally gave way last year. And couldn't find one again. So sad. Please continue produce the spare parts especially the jug.
Pros
Easy to use and handle
Cons
Difficult to get the spare part especially the jug. The jug leak after 2 years daily
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2860/55 Mini blender
Date of Use 2023-07-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2860/55 Mini blender
Date of Use 2023-07-11
Rachel C.
09/03/2022
Malaysia
Mini Wonder
Why stop production of this product? I had mine for over 15 years! To the extent that the parts began to disintegrate but the motor is still in excellent condition. I merely replaced the worn parts. But it finally gave way last year. And couldn't find one again. So sad.
Pros
Only pros.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2860/55 Mini blender
Date of Use 2020-03-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2860/55 Mini blender
Date of Use 2020-03-09
Elzie8281
19/07/2021
Malaysia
The most essential gadget in my kitchen
I love this mini blender since its powerful, the size is small & make it easy to wash compared to the normal blender. I have been using this eversince 10 years ago. Please continue the production back.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2860/55 Mini blender
Date of Use 2019-07-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2860/55 Mini blender
Date of Use 2019-07-19