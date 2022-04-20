Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
SatinSoft Epilator
Discontinued
Support
HP6520/01
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Important Information Manual - English
User Manual - English
All (3)
Will I damage the lymphatic vessels in my armpit when I use the epilator?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips depilation device?
My Philips Epilator is noisy