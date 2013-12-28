2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy the touch of satin.
Philips SatinSoft epilator with skin care system protects the skin against pulling and maximizes hygiene. Cordless & rechargeable, for a comfortable use wherever you want. Includes a sensitive area cap.
SkinCare system
Cordless
Unique Philips design which contains hypo-allergenic bristles for optimal hygiene, fits perfectly in your hand for optimal handling in all conditions and can be used wet & dry.
Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process.
This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.
4.4
of 5
8
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Nisy
28/12/2013
Malaysia
Heavenly for a first timer
I was tired of tweezing hair and I decided to give this product a try. It was amazing when it doesn't hurt as I thought! It was less painful than tweezing hair traditionally when I use on underarm because of its high speed (2). To remove tiny hairs, I set at low speed (1). The result are great! Its a bit noisy but you will slowly get used to it. However, this product does not come with detailed instruction manual. It only provide a Quick start guide. I figure out the way to take off the head of epilator myself.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator
zaps
05/10/2013
United Kingdom
help me with this!
i just bought the epilator yesterday and it is not painful as i expected from a first time user's point of view. But the problem is i dont know how to remove the epilator head, can someone tell me how coz i might break the head. It has no button for easy cap or head removal compared to the other philips epilator. Thank you!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator
Sandie71
05/10/2013
United Kingdom
help me with this!
i just bought the epilator yesterday and it is not painful as i expected from a first time user's point of view. But the problem is i dont know how to remove the epilator head, can someone tell me how coz i might break the head. It has no button for easy cap or head removal compared to the other philips epilator. Thank you!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator