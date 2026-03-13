Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Daily Collection Toaster
Discontinued
Support
HD4825/91
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
Eco passport Philips Daily Collection Toaster
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD4825/91
All (2)
Can I warm buns or croissants using my Philips Toaster?
What browning settings should I use with my Philips Toaster?
Bread gets stuck in my Philips toaster
My Philips toaster will not switch on
I cannot take the bread out of my Philips toaster
The lever of my Philips Toaster does not stay down
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you