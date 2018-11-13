2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4825/91
Metal
Compact
Extended heating platform for a more even browning of toast.
Defrost and toast bread straight from frozen.
Variable browning control for individual preference.
4.3
of 5
4
Reviews
AhChow91
13/11/2018
Malaysia
Great toast with a great product!
Apart from its classy look, it gets the job done well. My toast is not burnt and it comes out fresh and hot.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4825/91 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4825/91 Toaster
siriporn99
09/03/2019
ประเทศไทย
สินค้าดีมีมาตรฐาน
ปิ้งขนมปังได้เหลืองกรอบทั่วแผ่นในเวลาเพียงเล็กน้อย ขนาดกระทัดรัด-น้ำหนักเบา-จัดเก็บได้ง่าย ปลั๊กและสายไฟมีคุณภาพและมาตรฐานดี เชื่อมั่นว่าสามารถใช้งานได้อย่างปลอดภัย
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4825/92 เครื่องปิ้งขนมปัง
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4825/92 เครื่องปิ้งขนมปัง
Xervii
30/03/2020
ประเทศไทย
Verified buyer
ใช้งานง่ายและมีคุณภาพดี
การใช้งานไม่ยุ่งยาก สามารถเลือกระดับความร้อนได้ง่ายและใช้เวลาปิ้งไม่นาน
Pros
สะดวกใช้เวลาปิ้งไม่นาน
Cons
ไม่มีฝาปิดช่องใส่แผ่นขนมปัง
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4825/92 เครื่องปิ้งขนมปัง
Date of Use 2019-09-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4825/92 เครื่องปิ้งขนมปัง
Date of Use 2019-09-30