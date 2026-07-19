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2 year warranty

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Daily Collection Rice cooker

Discontinued

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Daily CollectionRice cooker

HD3017/61

Daily Collection Rice cooker

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice. - English

  • PDF file
  • 19 July 2026

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