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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Daily Collection Rice cooker
Discontinued
Support
HD3017/61
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Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice. - English
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