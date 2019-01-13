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  • Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.
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  • Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.
  • Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.
  • Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.
  • Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

Discontinued

Daily CollectionRice cooker

HD3017/61

2.9
| (10) Reviews
Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.
Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice.
See all benefits

Bring you the great taste through “Big Pot Effect”

Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

  • 5L

  • 1.8L (max rice volume)

  • 10 cups

Heats evenly to cook rice tastier

Golden coating ensures inner pot is durable and non-stick

Golden coating ensures inner pot is durable and non-stick.

Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.9

of 5

10

Reviews

2

13/01/2019

Singapore

Singapore

Great rice cooker

Cheap and reliable. Got it as a gift, using every day

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3011/08 Rice cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3011/08 Rice cooker

28/02/2017

Malaysia

Malaysia

Great product! Work as advertised!

Love the non-stick golden inner pot very much. Rice prepared is fluffy and tasty, and cleaning of the inner pot is quick and effortless. Have previously tried preparing long bean rice cooked with caramel and light soy sauce and surprisingly the rice, albeit slightly burnt at the bottom, does not stick to the pot at all and cleaning is just as easy as when cooking normal rice. Highly recommended this for all people who are looking for a rice cooker comes with quality non-stick inner pot.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3017/61 Rice cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3017/61 Rice cooker

28/05/2019

Singapore

Singapore

Only 1 con

the lid need a bit of effort to close properly. the lid is to loose at the hinge. other than this, all is good

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3016/62 Jar

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3016/62 Jar

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