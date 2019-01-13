2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD3017/61
5L
1.8L (max rice volume)
10 cups
Golden coating ensures inner pot is durable and non-stick.
Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode
2.9
of 5
10
Reviews
Dauzh
13/01/2019
Singapore
Great rice cooker
Cheap and reliable. Got it as a gift, using every day
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3011/08 Rice cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3011/08 Rice cooker
chee
28/02/2017
Malaysia
Great product! Work as advertised!
Love the non-stick golden inner pot very much. Rice prepared is fluffy and tasty, and cleaning of the inner pot is quick and effortless. Have previously tried preparing long bean rice cooked with caramel and light soy sauce and surprisingly the rice, albeit slightly burnt at the bottom, does not stick to the pot at all and cleaning is just as easy as when cooking normal rice. Highly recommended this for all people who are looking for a rice cooker comes with quality non-stick inner pot.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3017/61 Rice cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3017/61 Rice cooker
jaafar66
28/05/2019
Singapore
Only 1 con
the lid need a bit of effort to close properly. the lid is to loose at the hinge. other than this, all is good
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3016/62 Jar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3016/62 Jar