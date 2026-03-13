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2 year warranty

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All-In-One Cooker

Discontinued

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All-In-One Cooker

HD2238/62

All-In-One Cooker

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

HD2238_UM_Malaysia

  • PDF file, 1.5 MB
  • 13 March 2026

With superior heating power and 20 pre-set cooking programs, the 8L AIO cooker offers you effortless and faster cooking, so that you and your family are able to enjoy delicious meal even sooner! - English

  • PDF file
  • 28 June 2026

Parts & Accessories

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