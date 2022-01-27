ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips All-In-One Cooker
  • Main in-use photograph Philips All-In-One Cooker
  • Front Product Photo Philips All-In-One Cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips All-In-One Cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips All-In-One Cooker
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips All-In-One Cooker HD2238/62
  • Product in Use Photo Philips All-In-One Cooker HD2238/62
  • Product in Use Photo Philips All-In-One Cooker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips All-In-One Cooker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips All-In-One Cooker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips All-In-One Cooker
  • Main in-use photograph Philips All-In-One Cooker
  • Front Product Photo Philips All-In-One Cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips All-In-One Cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips All-In-One Cooker
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips All-In-One Cooker HD2238/62
  • Product in Use Photo Philips All-In-One Cooker HD2238/62
  • Product in Use Photo Philips All-In-One Cooker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips All-In-One Cooker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips All-In-One Cooker

Discontinued

All-In-One Cooker

HD2238/62

4.4

| (434) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

Effortless and 35%* faster cooking

With superior heating power and 20 pre-set cooking programs, the 8L AIO cooker offers you effortless and faster cooking, so that you and your family are able to enjoy delicious meal even sooner!

See all benefits

with superior power and 20-in-1 solution

Effortless and 35%* faster cooking

  • The ultimate convenience

  • Smart variety cooking

  • Worry-free safety protection

Superior power with 35% faster cooking

Superior power with 35% faster cooking

The new Philips 8L All-in-One cooker with superior 1500W heating power is able to significantly speed up “heat up time” and offers you 35%* faster cooking.

20 pre-set cooking programs

20 pre-set cooking programs

20 pre-set cooking programs offer you various local favorites and global cuisines with touch of buttons.

8L extra large capacity perfectly for whole family serve

8L extra large capacity perfectly for whole family serve

8L extra large capacity is perfect for up to 14-person big family serve.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

434

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

27/01/2022

Malaysia

Malaysia

All in one pot

Consider that you are having a slow cooker, a pan fryer and a rice cooker, the pressure pot cooker can have all the functions you need, light frying, boiler, and a cooker. No more huge and bulky item in your kitchen. Just a All-In-One Cooker will do and make everything so convenient.

Pros

Fast process, easy to clean, reliable, convinient.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2137/62 All-In-One Cooker

Date of Use 2021-07-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2137/62 All-In-One Cooker

Date of Use 2021-07-27

13/01/2022

Malaysia

Malaysia

The product is easy to use and can cook many thing

I would give 5 star because it easy to use and not confused by the steps

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2137/62 All-In-One Cooker

Date of Use 2020-01-13

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2137/62 All-In-One Cooker

Date of Use 2020-01-13

17/08/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

Enough for The Whole Family

this cooker has enough capacity to cook in large quantity, suitable for a family of 4-5 person. good range of menu selection. Happy and satisfied!

Pros

Big capacity, variety of menu, excellent build quality

Cons

Quite big in size

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD2238/62 All-In-One Cooker

Date of Use 2021-04-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD2238/62 All-In-One Cooker

Date of Use 2021-04-16

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Tested on Rice function with difference in whole cooking time vs. Philips HD2137

  2. Philips multicooker inner pot is made of 5-layer ProCeramic+ coating vs. conventional inner pot that is made of non-stick coating