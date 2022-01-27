2 year warranty
Discontinued
Effortless and 35%* faster cooking
With superior heating power and 20 pre-set cooking programs, the 8L AIO cooker offers you effortless and faster cooking, so that you and your family are able to enjoy delicious meal even sooner!
The ultimate convenience
Smart variety cooking
Worry-free safety protection
The new Philips 8L All-in-One cooker with superior 1500W heating power is able to significantly speed up “heat up time” and offers you 35%* faster cooking.
20 pre-set cooking programs offer you various local favorites and global cuisines with touch of buttons.
8L extra large capacity is perfect for up to 14-person big family serve.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
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4.4
of 5
434
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Max Cleaner
27/01/2022
Malaysia
All in one pot
Consider that you are having a slow cooker, a pan fryer and a rice cooker, the pressure pot cooker can have all the functions you need, light frying, boiler, and a cooker. No more huge and bulky item in your kitchen. Just a All-In-One Cooker will do and make everything so convenient.
Pros
Fast process, easy to clean, reliable, convinient.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2137/62 All-In-One Cooker
Date of Use 2021-07-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2137/62 All-In-One Cooker
Date of Use 2021-07-27
Wendy5213
13/01/2022
Malaysia
The product is easy to use and can cook many thing
I would give 5 star because it easy to use and not confused by the steps
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2137/62 All-In-One Cooker
Date of Use 2020-01-13
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2137/62 All-In-One Cooker
Date of Use 2020-01-13
Leo 21
17/08/2021
Malaysia
Enough for The Whole Family
this cooker has enough capacity to cook in large quantity, suitable for a family of 4-5 person. good range of menu selection. Happy and satisfied!
Pros
Big capacity, variety of menu, excellent build quality
Cons
Quite big in size
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD2238/62 All-In-One Cooker
Date of Use 2021-04-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD2238/62 All-In-One Cooker
Date of Use 2021-04-16
Tested on Rice function with difference in whole cooking time vs. Philips HD2137
Philips multicooker inner pot is made of 5-layer ProCeramic+ coating vs. conventional inner pot that is made of non-stick coating