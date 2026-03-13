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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Daily Collection Electric Pressure Cooker
Discontinued
Support
HD2132/60
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User Manual Philips Daily Collection Electric Pressure Cooker HD2132/60
The Philips electric pressure cooker uses a smart rapid pressure cooking system and comes with 8 menus, helping you quickly create tender, delicious dishes! - English
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