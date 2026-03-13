ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

Daily Collection Electric Pressure Cooker

Discontinued

Support

Daily CollectionElectric Pressure Cooker

HD2132/60

Daily Collection Electric Pressure Cooker

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Daily Collection Electric Pressure Cooker HD2132/60

  • PDF file, 1.9 MB
  • 13 March 2026

The Philips electric pressure cooker uses a smart rapid pressure cooking system and comes with 8 menus, helping you quickly create tender, delicious dishes! - English

  • PDF file
  • 21 October 2026

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you