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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Electric Pressure Cooker HD2132/60
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Electric Pressure Cooker HD2132/60

Discontinued

Daily CollectionElectric Pressure Cooker

HD2132/60

More taste less time

The Philips electric pressure cooker uses a smart rapid pressure cooking system and comes with 8 menus, helping you quickly create tender, delicious dishes!

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Cook tender and delicious food with ease

More taste less time

  • 5L

  • 900 W

Rapid automatic pressure cooking system

Rapid automatic pressure cooking system

The smart system allows suitable cooking programs to be set for different foods, so everything you cook tastes its best. Even kitchen novices can cook great tasting food!

Adjustable cooking times between 0-59 minutes

Adjustable cooking times between 0-59 minutes

Adjustable cooking times between 0-59 minutes, helping you to precisely control cooking times and cook food just the way you like it.

Sealed to lock in nutrients and retain the authentic flavors

No steam is released during the cooking process, so flavors and nutrients are all retained within the pot, giving you tasty, authentic food.

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