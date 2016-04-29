2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD2132/60
More taste less time
The Philips electric pressure cooker uses a smart rapid pressure cooking system and comes with 8 menus, helping you quickly create tender, delicious dishes!
5L
900 W
The smart system allows suitable cooking programs to be set for different foods, so everything you cook tastes its best. Even kitchen novices can cook great tasting food!
Adjustable cooking times between 0-59 minutes, helping you to precisely control cooking times and cook food just the way you like it.
No steam is released during the cooking process, so flavors and nutrients are all retained within the pot, giving you tasty, authentic food.
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