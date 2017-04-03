2 year warranty
Discontinued
FY1410/20
Intelligent purification
The NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter captures 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. 24 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance.
Captures 99.97% of particles
Philips NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter has 111 optimized pleats. This covers an unfolded area of about 1.6m2 to ensure a long lifetime up to 24 months.
Philips NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter is made of high quality material. It can capture up to 99.97%* of particles even as small as 0.3 microns - the size of most common airborne allergens, harmful particles, bacteria* and viruses*. The high grade filter with firm and stable structure ensures all the air flows through the filter and delivers high filtration efficiency.
Reviews
Philips Air Purifier traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns that pass through the filter. Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s airflow in 2015 by a third party lab
Tested with Staphylococcus albus and Influenza A (H1N1).