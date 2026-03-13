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2 year warranty
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
NanoProtect filter HEPA Series 3
Discontinued
Support
FY1410/20
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Eco passport Philips Nano Protect Filter
The NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter captures 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. 24 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance. - English
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