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2 year warranty

All series

NanoProtect filter HEPA Series 3

Discontinued

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NanoProtect filter HEPA Series 3

FY1410/20

NanoProtect filter HEPA Series 3

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport Philips Nano Protect Filter

  • PDF file, 403.1 kB
  • 13 March 2026

The NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter captures 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. 24 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance. - English

  • PDF file
  • 28 May 2026

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