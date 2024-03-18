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2 year warranty

All series

PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

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PowerPro CompactBagless vacuum cleaner

FC8472/61

PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8472/61

  • PDF file, 25.3 kB
  • 18 March 2024

User Manual Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner

  • PDF file, 2 MB
  • 13 March 2024

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