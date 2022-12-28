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  • 20% higher suction power* for a better clean
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  • 20% higher suction power* for a better clean
  • 20% higher suction power* for a better clean
  • 20% higher suction power* for a better clean
  • 20% higher suction power* for a better clean
  • 20% higher suction power* for a better clean
  • 20% higher suction power* for a better clean
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • 20% higher suction power* for a better clean
  • 20% higher suction power* for a better clean
  • 20% higher suction power* for a better clean
  • 20% higher suction power* for a better clean
  • 20% higher suction power* for a better clean

Discontinued

PowerPro CompactBagless vacuum cleaner

FC8472/61

3.2
| (17) Reviews
20% higher suction power* for a better clean
The new Philips PowerPro Compact delivers powerful performance without compromises thanks to the PowerCyclone 4 technology and advanced bucket design
See all benefits

With PowerCyclone 4 Technology

20% higher suction power* for a better clean

  • 1800W

  • PowerCyclone 4

  • EPA 10 motor filter

1800 Watt motor for high performance

1800 Watt motor for high performance

The 1800 Watt motor generates max 350 Watt suction power for high performance.

Advanced dust container design for easy to emptying

Advanced dust container design for easy to emptying

The dust container is perfectly designed to dispose dust without creating a dust cloud. Thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, dust is collected at one side of the container and evenly glides into the dust bin.

PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

PowerCyclone 4 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.2

of 5

17

Reviews

28/12/2022

Malaysia

Malaysia

Gets the job done like a charm!

It sucks like a devil. The design is durable and simple, I just love it. There's almost nothing here to be broken. The container is huge; in similar devices from other vendors with comparable size of the machine the container is much smaller! Here the designers and engineers used the most from the available space. The air filter is huge. It does not reduce the suction power after one cleanup like many other vendors' models with hilariously tiny filters. The machine has no handle, but I can hold it with one hand because it is lightweight - it's just a plastic surface with an engine inside. Speaking about plastic - it is thick and deformable (meaning that it will not break like a glass). I got this VC for myself, and some time later I bought one for my parents, because their VC sucked in a bad way.

Pros

Awesome engineering design, durable

Cons

No handle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC8472/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC8472/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

07/09/2018

Australia

Australia

exceptional power for a small unit

after our last unit I was not happy with it's suction, I purchase this unit, the power was at least 4 times stronger, plus the metal hose was longer, so less bending. Ease of use plus longer power cord all makes my life keeping our home cleaner so much better. For such a small unit I would recommend it to anyone!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC8472/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC8472/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner

02/06/2018

Australia

Australia

What a little beauty

Cannot get over the performance of this little vacuum Im extremely happy with the results No need to spend big on big brands when this does the job well

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC8472/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC8472/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner

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Disclaimers

  1. Suction power tested in accordance with international standard DIN EN 60312/11/2008, tested by external test institute SLG Prüf-und zertifizierungs GmbH (Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V., January 2013).