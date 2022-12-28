2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC8472/61
1800W
PowerCyclone 4
EPA 10 motor filter
The 1800 Watt motor generates max 350 Watt suction power for high performance.
The dust container is perfectly designed to dispose dust without creating a dust cloud. Thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, dust is collected at one side of the container and evenly glides into the dust bin.
PowerCyclone 4 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.
3.2
of 5
17
Reviews
28/12/2022
Malaysia
Gets the job done like a charm!
It sucks like a devil. The design is durable and simple, I just love it. There's almost nothing here to be broken. The container is huge; in similar devices from other vendors with comparable size of the machine the container is much smaller! Here the designers and engineers used the most from the available space. The air filter is huge. It does not reduce the suction power after one cleanup like many other vendors' models with hilariously tiny filters. The machine has no handle, but I can hold it with one hand because it is lightweight - it's just a plastic surface with an engine inside. Speaking about plastic - it is thick and deformable (meaning that it will not break like a glass). I got this VC for myself, and some time later I bought one for my parents, because their VC sucked in a bad way.
Pros
Awesome engineering design, durable
Cons
No handle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC8472/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC8472/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Phiby60
07/09/2018
Australia
exceptional power for a small unit
after our last unit I was not happy with it's suction, I purchase this unit, the power was at least 4 times stronger, plus the metal hose was longer, so less bending. Ease of use plus longer power cord all makes my life keeping our home cleaner so much better. For such a small unit I would recommend it to anyone!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC8472/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC8472/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Wal35
02/06/2018
Australia
What a little beauty
Cannot get over the performance of this little vacuum Im extremely happy with the results No need to spend big on big brands when this does the job well
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC8472/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC8472/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Suction power tested in accordance with international standard DIN EN 60312/11/2008, tested by external test institute SLG Prüf-und zertifizierungs GmbH (Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V., January 2013).