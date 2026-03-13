2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
FC5122/61
Discontinued
User Manual Philips EasySpeed Vacuum cleaner with bag - English
The new Philips EasySpeed vacuum cleaner will make cleaning easier for you. Easy to to carry, maneuver, store and powerful. You can enjoy better cleaning results in an easy way. - English
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner does not switch on
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner is overheating
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner indicates the dust bag is full
The dust bag compartment of my Philips Vacuum is dirty
My Philips vacuum cleaner has low suction power
I feel electric shocks when using my Philips vacuum cleaner
The suction power of my bagged Philips vacuum has decreased