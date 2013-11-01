2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC5122/61
Tough on dust, Easy on you
The new Philips EasySpeed vacuum cleaner will make cleaning easier for you. Easy to to carry, maneuver, store and powerful. You can enjoy better cleaning results in an easy way.
1400W
2 accessories
Great performance no matter the type of floor. You can easily adjust the nozzle with the foot pedal, using the protective brushes on your hard floor and the smooth soleplate for cleaning your carpet. No matter the type of surface you will always benefit from thorough and gentle cleaning.
Crevice tool help you to clean your furniture.
This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.
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