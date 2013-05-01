Search terms

docking speaker with Bluetooth®

DS3480/12
  Sound that fits your home, wirelessly
    docking speaker with Bluetooth®

    DS3480/12
    Sound that fits your home, wirelessly

    Compatible with iPhone 5 and latest iPods via the Lightning connector. DS3480 docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound whilst charging. With Bluetooth streaming and rechargeable battery, you can enjoy your music anywhere, wirelessly. See all benefits

      Sound that fits your home, wirelessly

      • Lightning connector
      • for iPod/iPhone
      Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

      Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

      Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

      Free ClockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

      Free ClockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

      The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. ClockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

      Audio-in for portable music playback

      Audio-in for portable music playback

      The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

      DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Charge second mobile device via USB port

      Charge second mobile device via USB port

      For added convenience, this speaker also boasts a USB port for charging a second mobile device even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.

      Dynamic room-filling sound

      With an advanced digital sound processing algorithm, two active speaker drivers and bass port, this docking speaker fills your room with clear natural sound and deep powerful bass.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPad compatibility

        via Bluetooth
        • iPad
        • iPad 2
        • iPad mini
        • iPad 4

      • iPhone compatibility

        via Lightning connector
        iPhone 5
        via Bluetooth
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S
        • iPhone 5

      • iPod compatibility

        via Lightning connector
        • iPod nano 7th generation
        • iPod touch 5th generation
        via Bluetooth
        • iPod nano 7th generation
        • iPod touch 5th generation
        • iPod touch 3rd generation
        • iPod touch 4th generation

      • iPod/iPhone App

        App name
        • ClockStudio
        • Free download from App store
        Compatibility
        iPod Touch, iPhone, iPad iOS 4.3 or later
        7000+ Internet radio stations
        Yes
        5-day weather forecast
        Yes
        Clock
        analog display, digital display, digital display with slideshow background

      • Sound

        Output power
        12 W RMS
        Sound enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound system
        stereo
        Volume control
        up/down

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        A2DP
        Bluetooth range
        line of sight, 10M or 30FT
        Bluetooth version
        2.1
        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes
        USB port
        for charging any mobile device

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        274 x 143 x 136  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        350 x 140 x 186 mm
        Product weight
        1  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        1.55  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz
        Battery type
        Li-ion (built-in)
        Battery life time
        5  hr

