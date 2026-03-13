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2 year warranty
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
Air purifier
Discontinued
Support
AC4025/00
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Consumer Care Book Philips Air purifier AC4025/00 - English
Quick start guide Philips Air purifier AC4025/00
All (9)
What does the PM2.5 indicator in my Philips Air Purifier mean?
What filters should I use with my Philips Air Purifier?
What do the indicators or error codes on my Philips Air Purifier mean?
Why should I reset my Philips air purifier/humidifier after replacing a filter?
What is the CADR specification in my Philips Air Purifier?
My Philips Air Purifier does not switch on
I cannot activate the functions of my Philips Air Purifier
My Philips Air Purifier is too loud
There is a constant or flashing light on my Philips Air Purifier
My Philips Air Purifier does not remove odours properly
Contacting Philips
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