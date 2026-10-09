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2 year warranty
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
Air Purifier
Certified for
Allergy sufferers (1)
Virus removal (1)
Filters included
HEPA filter (1)
Pre-filter (1)
Other features
Ultra-quiet mode (1)
Suitable room size
Small (1)
Air quality sensor
Particle (PM2.5) (1)
Philips Air Performer 7000 series2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan
Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 SeriesSmart Air Purifier
Philips 600i seriesAir purifier
Philips PureProtect 3200 SeriesSmart Air Purifier
Philips PureProtect Mini 900 SeriesSmart Air Purifier
New
Discontinued
Philips 800 SeriesCompact Air Purifier
Philips PureProtect Pet 3000 SeriesSmart Pet Purifier
PhilipsAir Cleaner
Philips 800 SeriesAir Purifier
PhilipsAir purifier
Philips Series 3000iAir Cleaner
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