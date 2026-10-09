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2 year warranty

Air purifier and Air humidifier

Air Purifier (19)

1 - 12 of 19 results
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Air Purifier

  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series

Philips Air Performer 7000 series
2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan

AMF765/30
  • Purifies with powerful 270 m³/h filtration (1)
  • Cools you down with a pleasant airflow
  • 3-layer HEPA NanoProtect filtration
  • Ultra-quiet operation
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  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series

Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC2220/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 109m2
  • Our quietest purifier(11)
  • Filter lifetime of 3 years
  • 420 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
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  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series

Philips 600i series
Air purifier

AC0650/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 44 m²
  • Operates at max. 12W
  • 170 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • Connected to the Air+ app
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  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series

Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC3220/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 135 m2
  • 520 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • 50% quieter purification
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  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series

Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC0950/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 65 m2
  • 250m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • PM2.5 smart sensor
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New

AC0520/10
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Discontinued

  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series

Philips 800 Series
Compact Air Purifier

AC0820/30
  • Purifies rooms up to 48 m²
  • 190 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA filter
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  • Philips PureProtect Pet 3000 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pet 3000 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pet 3000 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pet 3000 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pet 3000 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pet 3000 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pet 3000 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pet 3000 Series

Philips PureProtect Pet 3000 Series
Smart Pet Purifier

AC3360/11
  • Designed for homes with pets
  • Targets 5 key pet-related odors
  • HEPA filter, activated carbon, odor-trap formula
  • Safe design for pets at home
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  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips

Philips
Air Cleaner

AC2882/30
  • 25-79m² room size
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Discontinued

  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series

Philips 800 Series
Air Purifier

AC0820/32
  • Purifies rooms up to 49 m²
  • 190 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA filter
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  • Philips

Philips
Air purifier

AC4014/02
  • General health
  • VitaShield IPS
  • Smart sensor
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  • Philips Series 3000i
  • Philips Series 3000i
  • Philips Series 3000i
  • Philips Series 3000i
  • Philips Series 3000i
  • Philips Series 3000i
  • Philips Series 3000i
  • Philips Series 3000i
  • Philips Series 3000i
  • Philips Series 3000i
  • Philips Series 3000i
  • Philips Series 3000i
  • Philips Series 3000i
  • Philips Series 3000i
  • Philips Series 3000i

Philips Series 3000i
Air Cleaner

AC3259/30
  • Particle AHAM CADR*: 393
  • App connected
  • Allergen mode
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