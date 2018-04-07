2 year warranty
Discontinued
AC4025/00
CADR 147 m³/h
PM2.5 removal rate >99%
The advanced filtration system eliminates harmful agents in two stages: In stage 1, the activated carbon filter acts as pre-filter to catch big particles like human hair and regular house dust, and effectively removes odors and harmful gases. In stage 2, the HEPA filter filters out fine dust, bacteria and allergens.
This Philips purifier operates very quietly and dimmed lights, to allow you to sleep undisturbed. The purifier switches to lower activity level, the fan speed and noise level are reduced and the energy consumption is minimised.
Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Wendyy
07/04/2018
Australia
Good choice
Definitely worth the money not over $300 , Easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC4025/70 Air purifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC4025/70 Air purifier
Ann77
22/11/2016
Australia
Whirring sound that comes and goes!
After just four days of purchasing this item, this machine is making a whirring, high pitched sound that comes and goes. My son desperately needs it for his allergies at nights but it unfortunately keeps him awake because of this annoying sound that occurs frequently regardless of which setting the fan is on. I'm highly disappointed that this issue has appeared so soon after purchase as the main reason why I bought this machine is because of the fact that I thought Phillips was a trusted and reliable brand. I now have to go through the hassle and delay of going through your warranties department to get this fixed whilst my son remains unwell. Not pleased, to say the least!!!
This review was made for AC4025/70 Air purifier
This review was made for AC4025/70 Air purifier
Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008, cigarrette smoke used as the particle pollutants
Tested by SIMT in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, inhalable particles of size smaller than 2.5um as particles pollutants sampled in mass concentration, initial concentration 5.0¡À0.5mg/m3, testing time 1hr
Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria