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2 year warranty
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
800 Series Air Purifier
Discontinued
Support
AC0820/32
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With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 190 m³/h. - English
All (3)
What does the PM2.5 indicator in my Philips Air Purifier mean?
Should I reset my Philips Air Purifier or Humidifier after replacing or cleaning a filter?
Can I clean the filters and pre-filter of my Philips Air Purifier?
Genuine replacement filterNanoProtect HEPA
My Philips Air Purifier is too loud
There is a constant or flashing light on my Philips Air Purifier
My Philips Air Purifier makes an unusual noise
My Philips Air Purifier's filter replacement indication stays on
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