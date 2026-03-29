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2 year warranty

All series

800 Series Air Purifier

Discontinued

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800 SeriesAir Purifier

AC0820/32

800 Series Air Purifier

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 190 m³/h. - English

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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