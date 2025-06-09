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  • Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1)
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  • Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1)
  • Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1)
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  • Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1)

Discontinued

800 SeriesAir Purifier

AC0820/32

4.6
| (157) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1)
With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 190 m³/h.
See all benefits

99% virus, allergen & pollutant removal (2,3,6)

Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1)

  • Purifies rooms up to 49 m²

  • 190 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)

  • HEPA filter

High Performance suitable for rooms of up to 48 m²

High Performance suitable for rooms of up to 48 m²

Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers rooms up to 48 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 190 m³/hr CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 m² in less than 16 min. (1)

Filters 99.5% particles as small as 0.003 microns

Filters 99.5% particles as small as 0.003 microns

2-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA and pre-filter captures 99.5% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (3), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander and other pollutants. Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (2). Also tested for coronavirus (4).

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

157

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

09/06/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compact Air Purifier Review

Not noisy and i feel comfortable at night while sleeping.

This review was made for 800 Series AC0820/30 Compact Air Purifier

This review was made for 800 Series AC0820/30 Compact Air Purifier

24/12/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

It definitely works and we’re healthier

I was recommended to buy an air purifier as we have a lot burner and our house seems to have more than an average amount of dust. Since buying and using this product for a couple of months now we have noticed we’ve all stopped coughing both during the day and in the evening/overnight. Coincidence? I don’t believe so. This product has improved the air we breathe.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 800 Series AC0820/30 Compact Air Purifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 800 Series AC0820/30 Compact Air Purifier

22/11/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

It’s helped with my asthma

Honestly, I cannot recommend this air purifier enough for the first night of having it in the morning. I broke up so much mucus and couldn’t believe that the air purifier had purified the air and was breaking up all the viruses that were in my chest. Sounds mad but honestly, if I wasn’t so worried about that picture, I would send you all the picture to prove what came out of my chest. It is amazing product. I feel like I can breathe so much better and my wee girl Sleeps through the night it is honestly one of the quietest amazing products there is on the market. I can’t believe that doctors do not recommend this enough.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 800 Series AC0820/30 Compact Air Purifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 800 Series AC0820/30 Compact Air Purifier

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Disclaimers

  1. Calculated according to NRCC-54013 standard using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.

  2. It is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 190m3/h by the room size of 48m3 (assuming the room is 20m2 in floor area and 2.4m2 in height).

  3. Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab. The filter was tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.

  4. CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according to GB/T18801-2015.

  5. (5) Compared to its predecessor FY0194; 99,97% vs 99,5% particle filtration