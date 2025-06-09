2 year warranty
Discontinued
Purifies rooms up to 49 m²
190 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
HEPA filter
Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers rooms up to 48 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 190 m³/hr CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 m² in less than 16 min. (1)
2-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA and pre-filter captures 99.5% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (3), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander and other pollutants. Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.
Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (2). Also tested for coronavirus (4).
4.6
of 5
157
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
ArshadS
09/06/2025
United Kingdom
Compact Air Purifier Review
Not noisy and i feel comfortable at night while sleeping.
This review was made for 800 Series AC0820/30 Compact Air Purifier
This review was made for 800 Series AC0820/30 Compact Air Purifier
GordyE
24/12/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
It definitely works and we’re healthier
I was recommended to buy an air purifier as we have a lot burner and our house seems to have more than an average amount of dust. Since buying and using this product for a couple of months now we have noticed we’ve all stopped coughing both during the day and in the evening/overnight. Coincidence? I don’t believe so. This product has improved the air we breathe.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 800 Series AC0820/30 Compact Air Purifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 800 Series AC0820/30 Compact Air Purifier
Buy me
22/11/2024
United Kingdom
It’s helped with my asthma
Honestly, I cannot recommend this air purifier enough for the first night of having it in the morning. I broke up so much mucus and couldn’t believe that the air purifier had purified the air and was breaking up all the viruses that were in my chest. Sounds mad but honestly, if I wasn’t so worried about that picture, I would send you all the picture to prove what came out of my chest. It is amazing product. I feel like I can breathe so much better and my wee girl Sleeps through the night it is honestly one of the quietest amazing products there is on the market. I can’t believe that doctors do not recommend this enough.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 800 Series AC0820/30 Compact Air Purifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 800 Series AC0820/30 Compact Air Purifier
Calculated according to NRCC-54013 standard using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.
It is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 190m3/h by the room size of 48m3 (assuming the room is 20m2 in floor area and 2.4m2 in height).
Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab. The filter was tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according to GB/T18801-2015.
(5) Compared to its predecessor FY0194; 99,97% vs 99,5% particle filtration