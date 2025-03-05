My Philips shaver is making a loud noise

2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: X5006/00, XP9201/30, S7886/50. Click here to show more product numbers ›
What do the lights on my Philips Series X5000 shaver mean?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?
Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?
Wet shave, dry shave, foam/gel or shower use: which Philips shaving routine should I choose?
What makes Philips shavers durable and reliable over time?
How do I clean my Philips Shaver?
How do I find my shaver model and compatible replacement parts?
How do Philips electric shavers compare with manual razors, beard trimmers and other grooming tools?
Are Philips shavers waterproof, washable or shower-safe?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
My skin is irritated after using my Philips shaver
Philips rotary vs foil shavers: which is better for my shave?
How precise are Philips shavers around the jawline, under the nose and sideburns?
What can I use to charge my USB-charging Philips products?